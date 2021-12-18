Pike County COVID Testing Changing Locations

COVID testing in Pike County is moving to a new location.

Pike County Health officials are reminding residents that the COVID-19 testing center will move from the Pike-Scott Farm Bureau Office to the Pike County Health Department located at 606 West Adams Street in Pittsfield.

Testing will be available Monday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. No appointment is necessary and the testing is a drive-through format. Participants are asked to follow the signage for COVID testing and to remain in their vehicle after parking in the designated area.

Testing at the Pike County Health Department is not a rapid test. Officials say results are available two to three days after testing.

The Pike County Health Department is also reminding residents that vaccinations and booster shots are available every Thursday in December from 1:30 to 4:30 pm.

More information is available online at pikecountyil.org