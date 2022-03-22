Pike County Crime Stoppers Seeking Individual Wanted For Meth Delivery

Pike County authorities are searching for a Pittsfield man wanted for an alleged role in a recent drug investigation.

The Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office has issued a warrant for 55 year old David S. Smart of Pittsfield for Class 2 Felony Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine.

Smart is a white male, is going bald on top, with dark hair on the sides of his head. He may be wearing a dark goatee that does have some gray hair in it.

If you have any information on Smart’s whereabouts, all Pike County Crime Stoppers at (217) 285-1500. All callers will remain anonymous and if your tips lead to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.