Pike County Deputy says he’s running for Sheriff next Spring

By Gary Scott on April 7, 2025 at 5:42am

A long time employee of the Pike County sheriff’s department has announced his candidacy for Pike County sheriff next year.

Zack Orr says he will run as a republican candidate. David Greenwood currently serves as Pike County sheriff.

Orr has worked in the Pike County sheriff’s department for 26 years. He says he started as a disptacher, and has served as correctional officer, court security officer and has been a deputy since 2003.

Orr is now chief deputy, and oversees all investigations and officer training.

He says his background includes working as a drug agent with the West Central Illinois Drug Task Force, and currently serves on the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children.

He says the most pressing challenges now are child exploitation and illicit drug use.

Orr is a graduate of Pittsfield High School and lives in Pleasant Hill.

