Pike County EMS Getting Boost from ARPA Funds

Pike County residents are the latest in the area to benefit from American Rescue Plan funding when it comes to emergency medical service.

EMS crews in Pike County are receiving new equipment and training thanks to ARPA funds totaling $400,000.

Pike County EMS Chief Kasey Kendall told WGEM that critical care services in the area will benefit from recently approved purchases of a new ambulance, transport ventilators, and IV infusion pumps.

He says first responders in other communities will be receiving LUCAS automatic CPR devices as well. Kendall says it takes twenty minutes to get from the farthest point in Pike County to the hospital. He says the new equipment will go a long way toward ensuring critical patients get there as quickly and safely as possible.