Pike County Expanding Available Vaccination Locations

COVID vaccination in Pike County is expanding as the health department partners with area healthcare providers.

The Pike County Health Department has partnered with Illini Rural Health and the Quincy Medical Group in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to an update from the Pike County Health Department today, more vaccine has become available for distribution. Pike has consistently received 200 doses of the Moderna Vaccine per week for several weeks.

Health Department officials say late last week, the Illinois Department of Public Health contacted Pike County officials regarding the possibility of receiving more vaccines.

PCHD officials ordered 300 more doses to add to the weekly 200 dose allotment. Quincy Medical Group in Pittsfield plans to vaccinate 300 people this week. Illini Rural Health will vaccinate 50 people at their location. PCHD plans to vaccinate 50 people on Wednesday and 100 people on Friday.

Pike County Health Officials say another option is for residents to go to Adams County to receive their vaccination. PCHD currently has over 1,700 individuals age 65 and older on a pre-registration list to be scheduled for a vaccination.

If you have already called PCHD to request a vaccine but would rather go to Adams County, please call 217-600-4VAX or go to www.adamscountytogether.com/vaccinate to schedule your vaccination.

If you wish to receive your vaccination at PCHD, please call the health department at 217-285-4407 and use option 8 to leave your name, date of birth, and phone number.

Appointments will be scheduled based on prioritization and vaccine availability. If you have already called and left your information to be added to the pre-registration list, no further action is required.

Please note, PCHD is receiving a large number of calls. If you have provided your information to PCHD, you will be called to set up an appointment when more vaccine becomes available.