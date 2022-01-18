Pike County Health Department Asks for Patience as Surge Slows Test Results

The Pike County Health Department is asking for the public’s patience as a surge of new COVID cases continues.

Pike County Health Department officials announced today 120 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed since Friday evening. They say the huge spike in cases across the State of Illinois has caused a significant delay in getting test results for those who have received at PCR test at the Pike County Health Department.

The Health Department is continuing testing for anyone over the age of 5, Monday through Thursday between 8:30 am and 12:30 pm at the Health Department at 606 West Adams Street in Pittsfield.

Anyone testing positive will receive a text from the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) with a link to follow as well as a contact phone number (312-777-1999).

Anyone needing a return to work letter will also need to call the 312-777-1999 phone number.

PCHD also provides free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots. Clinics will be every Thursday in January and February, 1:30 – 4:30 pm at the health department. Go to pikecountyil.org for more information.