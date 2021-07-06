Pike County Health Department Marks First Confirmed COVID Delta Variant Case

The Pike County Health Department has been notified of its first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

PCHD says it is aware of 2 instances of the Alpha variant. 9 Pike County residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past week, 3 of which are hospitalized.

PCHD is encouraging all residents over the age of 12 to get vaccinated. They will be holding free walk-in Vaccination Clinics on Thursdays throughout the month of July. No appointments are necessary. The first will be held this Thursday from 9:30AM-Noon at the health department in Pittsfield. Individuals ages 12 – 17 will receive a free Six Flags Great America Hurricane Harbor ticket that can be used at the Chicago or Rockford locations while supplies last.