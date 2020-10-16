Pike County Health Dept Issues COVID Exposure Warning from Large Group Gathering

The Pike County Health Department is notifying the public of a COVID-19 exposure at a large public gathering.

In a press release late Friday, Pike County Health Officials say they have been notified of the exposure that occurred at a place of business in Pittsfield on October 10th.

They say the announcement is to notify individuals who may be at risk due to an exposure and that the health department has documented multiple lab confirmed positive COVID cases that attended this event.

The community exposure warning issued by the Pike County Health Department, does not name the place of business, or indicate the type of business in the release. It does indicate that the health department is working with the business in question to provide guidance and help mitigate the situation to help stop the spread.

Pike County Health officials say anyone who attended a large public gathering in Pittsfield on Saturday, October, 10th should monitor their health and watch for symptoms.

They say any individuals experiencing symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, muscle or body aches, fatigue or headache, among others should seek testing.

The Pike County Health Department says if you develop any of the symptoms of COVID, call your primary care provider for instructions on obtaining a test.