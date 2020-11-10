Pike County Health Dept Seeing Alarming COVID Increase

Pike County Health Officials say they have seen an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Pike County Heath Department says staff are working tirelessly to contact both positive cases and close contacts of the confirmed cases. As of this morning, The Pike County Health Department has received confirmation of 627 positive cases of COVID-19.

Currently there are 172 active cases with 11 Pike County residents who are hospitalized. Health Department officials say due to the influx of cases and level of contact tracing currently being undertaken, the Heath Department will now triage incoming calls to help expedite a response.

Anyone calling the Pike County Health Department for COVID related contacts are asked to dial 217-285-4407, extension 100.

Pike County had a seven day positivity rate of 11% when Region 3 was put under increased mitigation requirements by the state on November 2nd . As of Friday, the Pike County Health Department is reporting a positive rate of 18.6%.

Pike County Health Department officials are are urging the public to pull together and help reduce the spread of the virus. For updates on Pike County COVID cases, go to www.pikecountyil.org/health-departmentpress-releases