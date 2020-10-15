Pike County Issues Warrant For Multi-State Criminal

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office has been able to obtain a warrant for suspect who robbed a Barry, Illinois Jiffi Stop at gunpoint last year. Sheriff David Greenwood announced today that Pike County State’s Attorney Zachary Boren has issued an arrest warrant for 49 year old Stephen E. Mullins of Sewell, New Jersey for armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and theft over $500.

During the early morning hours of October 16th, 2019, a masked gunman entered the Jiffi Stop in Barry and stole money, cigarettes, and lottery tickets. They then fled in an unknown direction from the gas station. According to Greenwood’s press release, it was discovered the suspect parked in a car wash bay across the street from Barry Jiffi Stop. Surveillance video was obtained showing the suspect. Photographs of the suspect were released to the media at the time but no information was obtained in identifying the suspect.

On September 30th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received notification from the Illinois State Police Division of Forensic Science which identified the suspect as Stephen E. Mullins due to a DNA hit. Law enforcement was able to track Mullins to the Elbert County Colorado Jail where he had been arrested for burglary and motor vehicle theft. Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies then traveled to Elbert County to obtain reports and interview Mullins about his alleged crimes in Pike County.

Mullins currently has multiple criminal charges pending in Stanton County, Kansas and Lincoln County, Colorado as well.

Greenwood commended Sergeant Matt Frazier and Chief Deputy Zach Orr for their work on the case. Greenwood says that Frazier’s collection of DNA evidence at the crime scene in Barry was able to establish and identify the suspect in the case. Greenwood said his department was able to track Mullins throughout the State of Illinois as he attempted to scan stolen lottery tickets. Parts of the investigation remain ongoing.