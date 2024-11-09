Pike County Jury Finds Rodhouse Guilty on All 19 Charges

The trial of a Pike County man facing 19 domestic violence and sex-related felony counts came to an end in Pike County Circuit Court Friday.

After more than four hours of deliberation, the eight-woman and four-man jury found Austin Rodhouse, 30, of Pleasant Hill guilty on all charges Friday afternoon.

The nine-day trial proceedings included what Pike County Assistant State’s Attorney Leecia Carnes called “graphic and vile evidence” of abuse Rodhouse inflicted on his wife and their two sons, ages three and four in their Pleasant Hill home, according to a report by Muddy River News.

Rodhouse was found guilty on three counts of aggravated domestic battery, one count of criminal sexual assault involving force, four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of child pornography, three counts of indecent solicitation of an adult, and three counts of aggravated battery to a child.

According to the Muddy River News report, Rodhouse showed no emotion while the verdicts were being read. His wife, identified in court documents as CC, was joined in the gallery by family and others in support of her and her sons.

During the trial, CC testified as to the intensity of the abuse Rodhouse both subjected her to and forced her to perform on their two sons.

Judge Charles H.W. Birch set a sentencing date for Rodhouse on January 15th. Following the guilty verdict on all 19 counts, he faces up to natural life in prison.