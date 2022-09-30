Pike County Man Arrested During Investigation Into Child Abuse Claim

A Pike County man was arrested this week after the Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of suspected child abuse.

According to a release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this morning, his department received the complaint on or about September 1st.

Subsequent to the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for 50-year-old Kris W. Koeller of Hull who was arrested on Wednesday of this week.

According to the release, Koeller was taken into custody on five counts of aggravated battery, nine counts of domestic battery, and one count of endangering the life or health of a child.

Koeller was arrested and transported to the Pike County Jail. Bond was set on Wednesday for Koeller at $30,000 with 10% to apply. He later posed bond and was released from the jail pending a first appearance in court which has been set for October 18th at 9:15 am in Pike County Court.

Sheriff Greenwood says the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services assisted with the investigation.