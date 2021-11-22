Pike County Man Arrested For Alleged Arson Incidents

By Benjamin Cox on November 22, 2021 at 7:58am

A Pike County man was arrested yesterday after he allegedly set a car and multiple houses on fire.

WGEM reports that an unidentified Hull man was taken into custody yesterday afternoon after setting an unknown amount of fires that destroyed a vehicle and one home completely and damaged several others.

An investigation is being conducted by the Illinois State Police, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

None of the investigating agencies have provided any additional information. WGEM reports that the perpetrator is currently being held at the Pike County Jail.

Multiple departments helped put out the fires including the Hull-Kinderhook Fire Protection District, Payson-Fall Creek Fire Department, Liberty Fire Department, New Canton Fire Department, and the Barry Fire Department.

This story is developing.