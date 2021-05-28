Pike County Man Arrested for Failing to Register as Sex Offender

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 28, 2021 at 4:10pm

A Pike County man who is a registered sex offender was taken into custody yesterday afternoon.

Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of East Bridge Street in Nebo. 63-year-old Mark T. Westemeyer of Nebo was arrested on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says Westemeyer was also in violation of possessing a social media account without the disclosure of the account on his registration. Westemeyer remains lodged in the Pike County Jail. Greenwood says additional charges are pending.