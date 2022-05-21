Pike County Man Arrested for Failure to Register as Murderer/Violent Offender Against Youth

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 21, 2022 at 2:41pm

A Pike County man is behind bars after failing to register as a violent offender.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff’s Deputies along with the Pleasant Hill Police Department initiated a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill on Thursday, May 12th.

Subsequent to the investigation, 22-year-old Christian M. Beck of Pleasant Hill was arrested on Thursday, May 19th, 2022, on two counts of failure to register as a murderer and violent offender against youth.

Beck remains lodged in the Pike County Jail and is set to make his first appearance in Pike County Court on Monday. He is currently on mandatory supervised release from the Illinois Department of Corrections.