Pike County Man Arrested for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

By Jeremy Coumbes on May 19, 2021 at 10:04am

A Pike County man was arrested last week for failing to register as a sex offender.

On Friday, May 14th, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 48-year old David L. Allen of Pearl, Illinois on a Pike County warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Greene County Sheriff David Greenwood says the arrest was based on information provided by the public to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department regarding David Allen, a registered sex offender in Pike County, Illinois.

Greenwood says an investigation was conducted and forwarded to the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office for formal review, who approved the charges and issued an arrest warrant for Allen.

Allen posted bond and was released from the Pike County Jail pending a court appearance.