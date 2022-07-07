Pike County Man Arrested for Threatening Public Official

A Pike County man was arrested over the weekend for threatening a public official.

According to a press release from Pike County sheriff David Greenwood, the Sheriff’s Department and Pleasant Hill Police Department initiated a criminal investigation on June 14th, after receiving information about a threat made against a public official via a social media platform.

Subsequent to the investigation, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 44-year-old Keith E. Wright of Pleasant Hill on Saturday afternoon. Wright was taken into custody without incident on a Pike County warrant for threatening a public official.

Wright was also arrested on an Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Violation Warrant. He made a first appearance in Pike County Court on Tuesday and was appointed a public defender as council. He remains held on bond.