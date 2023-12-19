Pike County Man Arrested in Domestic Incident in Kampsville

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department made an arrest of a Pike County man last week after a reported domestic disturbance in Kampsville.

According to a press release last night, Calhoun County Deputy Sergeant Zach Hardin responded to a 9-1-1 dispatch of a disturbance and possible home invasion in progress in the 200 block of High Street in Kampsville this past Thursday night. Hardin was assisted at the scene by officers from various other agencies.

Subsequent to an investigation, officers arrested 31-year old Zachary N. Schwalb of Baylis for aggravated battery, two counts of domestic battery, criminal damage to property over $500, and criminal damage to property under $500.

Schwalb was arrested without incident and taken to the Greene County Jail where he remains held. Schwalb had recently been released from the Illinois Department of Corrections and was on mandatory supervised release at the time of the incident.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene on Thursday by officers and representatives from the Calhoun Volunteer Ambulance, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Greene County Sheriff’s Department, and the Carrollton Police Department.