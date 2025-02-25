Pike County Man Arrested on Louisiana Warrant, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender in Pleasant Hill

A multi-state investigation has led to the apprehension of a Pike County man on several sex-related offenses.

An investigation with the Calcasieu Parish Louisiana Sheriff’s Office and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of 29-year old Patrick T.D. Cantwell of Pleasant Hill. According to a press release, Cantwell is alleged to have sexually exploited a child under the age of 13 through an online platform.

Chief Deputy Zack Orr said that after a thorough investigation, Cantwell was arrested on Saturday at his residence in the 35000 block of 150th Avenue in Pleasant Hill. Cantwell, who is on pretrial release for a charge of failure to register as a sex offender, was arrested and charged with the following: failure to register as a sex offender, providing false information as a sex offender, obstructing justice, and a Calcasieu Parish arrest warrant for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Cantwell is lodged in the Pike County Jail and has a $500,000 in the State of Louisiana.

Chief Deputy Zack Orr said the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

