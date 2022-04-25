Pike County Man Arrested on Numerous Charges After Leading Chase on Minibike

A Pike County man remains behind bars this afternoon after leading law enforcement on a chase from a minibike late last week.

According to a report from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, a Pleasant Hill Police Officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a man riding a red and black Baja Warrior 200cc Minibike on Brant Street, Pleasant Hill, at approximately 5:20 pm Friday.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Darryl Wayne Bequette Jr. of Pleasant Hill, Illinois. Bequette, who was wanted on active warrants out of both Pike and Calhoun Counties, fled from law enforcement by driving the minibike through residential yards and on top of the levee.

Law enforcement was able to track Bequette to a wooded area south of the Pleasant Hill Grade School where he was then taken into custody. Bequette now faces a litany of charges that includes two separate charges of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude two or more traffic devices, driving with a suspended license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, no valid registration, reckless driving, eight counts of disobeying a traffic control device, and operation of a non-highway vehicle on a roadway.

Bequette was also wanted on a Calhoun County warrant for failure to pay a fine from a traffic offense, and a Pike County warrant for failure to appear at an arrangement hearing on charges of gift or sale of liquor to a minor, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and driving with a suspended license.

Bequette remains held at the Pike County Jail. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Pleasant Hill Police in apprehending Bequette.