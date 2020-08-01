Pike County Man Behind Bars Following Multi-Day Search and High Speed Chase

A Pike County man is now behind bars due to multiple charges of burglary, theft and a high speed chase.

On Saturday, July 22nd, 2020, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies executed a court-authorized search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street in Milton, Illinois, in reference to an ongoing burglary, theft, and methamphetamine investigation.

34 year old Kyle A. Pressnall of Pleasant Hill was seen leaving the residence when Deputies arrived. Pressnall, who had an active arrest warrant fled from the Deputy Sheriff who attempted to initiate a traffic stop, and led the Deputy in a pursuit that at times reached speeds of over 100 MPH.

The Deputy terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns in the area of Panther Creek in Calhoun County.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department worked together with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office throughout the next several days in an attempt to locate Pressnall, who in addition to the arrest warrant, was a suspect in burglary and theft cases throughout Pike and Calhoun Counties.

Pressnall’s vehicle was later recovered from a field between Crooked Creek Road and State Highway 96 in Calhoun County, Illinois. Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood says with the assistance of Illinois State Police Air Operations and local citizens, law enforcement officials continued to search for Pressnall over the next several days.

On Thursday, July 27th, 2020, Pressnall was taken into custody at a residence on Bee Creek, Pearl, Pike County, Illinois by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon further investigation, authorities determined Pressnall committed several burglaries and thefts in the northern part of Calhoun County and the southern part of Pike County.

Pressnall unlawfully entered sheds and residences stealing a Kubota diesel RTV, chainsaws, tools, pole saws, fuel, a firearm, and food. Law enforcement officials are currently attempting to recover the stolen property, however they say most of the property had been pawned at pawn shops located in Jacksonville, Jerseyville, Louisiana, Missouri, Bowling Green, Missouri, and, Mexico, Missouri.

Pressnall is curently being held at the Pike County Jail on counts of burglary and theft over $500 in both Pike and Calhoun Counties, as well as a Pike County warrant for failure to appear at sentencing.

Greenwood says the incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending in the case.