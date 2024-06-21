Pike County Man Charged with 20 Counts of Child Pornography

A Pike County man was arrested this morning in a joint effort involving personnel from three area Sheriff’s Offices.

According to an announcement by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, at 7:15 Friday morning, officials with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, conducted a traffic stop on Illinois 107 near the Perry, Illinois Junction on a silver 2017 Cadillac.

The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Isaac J. Dorsey of Griggsville was arrested and taken into custody for unlawful possession of child pornography.

Greenwood says at the same time of the traffic stop on Route 107, law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office executed a court-authorized search warrant on Dorsey’s residence located in the 300 block of North State Street in Griggsville, where several electronic devices were collected and seized.

Greenwood says Dorsey has since been charged with twenty counts of unlawful possession of child pornography. He is accused of possessing videos and photographs, via an electronic device, of children under the age of thirteen years old engaged in various sexual acts.

According to the report, the investigation began in May when information was received regarding unlawful possession of child pornography, and was forwarded to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department for further investigation.

Chief Pike County Deputy Zack Orr led the criminal investigation and said numerous search warrants were obtained and executed, which helped law enforcement successfully identify, locate, and arrest Dorsey.

Orr is assigned to the Office of Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. He says this arrest is another example of proactive policing concerning internet crimes, and that “Every time an image or video containing child sex abuse material (CSAM) is shared, the victim is “revictimized.”

Dorsey is currently lodged in the Pike County Jail.

Sheriff Greenwood is reminding the public that anonymous tips on child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s (NCMEC) cyber tip line at www.cybertipline.com.