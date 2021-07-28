Pike County Man Found Guilty of Sex Crimes

A Pittsfield man charged in April of last year with criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse was found guilty by a jury in Pike County on Monday.

23 year old Clayton G. Watts was found guilty of criminal sexual assault by force and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child on Monday.

The April 2020 charges stem from allegations that Watts had forced sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl in November 2019, according to charging documents.

Watts has five additional counts of criminal sexual assault in three separate cases pending trial, with status hearings set for September 7th. Watts also has a pending controlled substance possession charge in relation to the April 2020 traffic stop.

Watts was arrested in a traffic stop by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies in April of last year after a result of a month-long investigation by local authorities into allegations that Watts allegedly had sexual contact with a person under the age of 18. The earliest complaint about Watts allegedly goes back to May 2018.

Watts’ sentencing in this first case is scheduled for September 17th.