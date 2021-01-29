Pike County Man Injured in Overnight Shooting

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 29, 2021 at 10:01am

One man was injured in a shooting incident in Pike County Thursday night.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a reported shooting in Nebo at approximately 10:30 last night.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, when Deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting at West Middle Street, a male victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was airlifted to St. Johns Hospital in Springfield. He was released a short time later. Sheriff Greenwood says the investigation is still very much ongoing.

Personnel with Illinois State Police, Spring Creek, and Pleasant Hill Fire Departments, as well as Pike County EMS, assisted at the scene.