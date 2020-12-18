Pike County Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Friday Morning

A Pike County man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning.

The Illinois State Police are reporting at 6:14 am, 51 year old Robert E. Willbanks of Griggsville was traveling westbound on Route 104 in the area of 500th Street, just west of Meredosia in Pike County.

State Police say for unknown reasons, the 2002 Chrysler van driven by Willbanks ran off the roadway to the north, struck a guardrail and overturned in the roadway.

Willbanks was the only occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. State Police Officials say no further information will be disseminated at this time.