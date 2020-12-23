Pike County Man Injured in Single Vehicle Accident Thursday

One man was transported to the hospital with injuries following a single vehicle accident in Pike County this morning.

According to a report from the Illinois State Police, 64 year old Eric Curfman of Pittsfield was traveling on Pike County highway 3 at 369th Street at approximately 10:30 am, when he suffered a medical emergency.

Curfman was driving a 2017 Ford truck, which traveled off of the roadway at struck a ditch. Curfman was transported to a local area hospital with injuries.

No charges have been filed, and an update on Curfman’s condition was not available at press time.