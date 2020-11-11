Pike County Man Sentenced to 8 Years In IDOC For Burglary Spree

A Pike County man is going to prison for several burglaries and crimes in northern Calhoun and southern Pike County that occurred this Fall. 35 year old Kyle A. Pressnall of Pleasant Hill was sentenced in Pike County and Calhoun County Circuit Court to a concurrent 8 year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 30 months of mandatory supervised release.

Pressnall plead guilty to one count of residential burglary, 3 counts of burglary, one count of theft over $500, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in Calhoun County. He was assessed a $1000 fine, restitution to victims in the amount of $1,833.94, plus court costs. He was given credit for 92 days served in county jail.

He plead guilty to one count of burglary and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine in Pike County court. He was assessed $897.44 restitution, plus additional fines, fees, and court costs. He was given credit for 88 days served in Pike County jail.

The investigation was a joint investigation between the Pike and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Departments. The investigation began when law enforcement officials from the Pike County Sheriff’s Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Pressnall was operating. Pressnall fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. The pursuit was eventually terminated due to safety reasons in northern Calhoun County near Panther Creek. For the next several days, law enforcement officials searched for Pressnall eventually locating him in southern Pike County at a residence in Pearl.

An investigation revealed that Pressnall committed multiple burglaries and thefts along southern Pike County and northern Calhoun County. Pressnall cooperated with the investigation which allowed law enforcement officials to recover most of the property that was stolen. Pressnall had pawned much of the property at pawn shops in Jacksonville; Jerseyville; Louisiana, Missouri; Bowling Green, Missouri; and, Mexico, Missouri.