Pike County, Missouri Man Arrested on Weapons, Traffic Charges in Kampsville

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Pike County, Missouri man on weapons charges.

On June 8th at 2:04PM, a deputy with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 100 in Kampsville.

Subsequent to an investigation, the deputy arrested the driver, 38-year old Johnny L. Chapman of Louisiana, Missouri for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.

Chapman was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Greene County Jail. Chapman made a first appearance in Calhoun County Circuit Court on Tuesday where bond was set at $15,000. He is next due back in court for a preliminary hearing on June 30th. Chapman was currently serving 2 years of conditional discharge on a previous Calhoun County conviction for possession of a controlled substance for a traffic stop arrest back in February.