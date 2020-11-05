Pike County Residents Receiving Fraudulent Unemployment Letters

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood is warning area residents of increasing instances of fraud in the area.

Greenwood announced today the Pike County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving numerous reports from residents who are receiving letters from the Illinois Department of Employment Security advising them of Unemployment Benefits being issued in their name.

Greenwood says just in the last week his department has had eight to ten residents report they received the letters, and have never filed for unemployment benefits.

Greenwood says if you receive one of these documents and have not filed for unemployment, contact the Sheriff’s Department to make a report. He says filing the report may be necessary if anyone from IDES contacts you and asks for a police report number.

Pike County residents may also email the department to notify of of having received one of these letters by contacting them at pikesheriff@pikecountysd.org

Greenwood says residents outside of Pike County should contact their sheriff’s office for the same reasons, and says to remember to be very cautious to whom you provide personal information to.

IDES says if you receive a letter or debit card and have not filed a claim, you should call their Benefit Payment Control Division hotline at 800-814-0513.

Additional information can be found on their website at www2.illinois.gov/ides and search reporting unemployment fraud.