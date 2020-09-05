Pike County Rollover Sends Missouri Man to Hospital with Serious Injuries

One man was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in Pike County Friday.

According to Illinois State Police reports, 38 year old Keyur Patel of Hannibal Missouri, was traveling westbound in a 2013 Honda CRV on Interstate 72 near milepost 2 in Pike County at 2:05 pm Friday afternoon, when the vehicle drove off the roadway and onto the left shoulder.

State Police say Patel over corrected, causing him to loose control of the vehicle which then rolled numerous times before coming to rest on the drivers side in the roadway.

Patel was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. No word on his condition has been made available at this time.

Patel was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. All lanes of I-72 westbound were closed for approximately two hours during investigation and clean up of the accident.