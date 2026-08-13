Pike County School Bus Crash 1 Fatality this morning

By Gary Scott on August 13, 2026 at 10:52am

One person was killed when their vehicle struck the back end of a bus in Pike County this morning.

Pike Cunty deputies identified the victim as 16-year-old Isabella Johnson of Rockport.

The accident happened about 7:45 this morning in the Pleasant Hill School District.

State police say the accident happened on US 54, west of 165th Avenue in rural Pike County.

The report indicates a passenger car rear driven by Johnson rear-ended the bus. Both vehicles caught fire.

The bus had 11 occupants, and the adult driver and ten students were able to escape unharmed.

Police say the flashers were on at the time because the bus was slowing to pick up children.

US 54 between 165th and 265th Street is closed while officers investigate.

Pleasant Hill schools remained in session today. Support services were present to help students, staff and parents cope weityh the situation.