Pike County Seeking Information on Recent Motor Vehicle Thefts

Law enforcement in Pike County is investigating a pair of motor vehicle thefts.

Pike County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Zack Orr said this morning that both the Sheriff’s Office and the Pleasant Hill Police Department are working together on the incidents.

Orr says the first theft occurred on December 11th, 2021 at 10:46 P.M. The suspect(s) stole a red 2002 Toyota Solara from a residence in the 100 block of East Quincy Street, in Pleasant Hil. He says the stolen vehicle was last seen traveling west on West Quincy Street.

The second theft occurred on December 20th, 2021, at 12:00 P.M. The suspect stole a red 2004 GMC Sierra 2500 truck from a parking lot in the 100 block of Parkview Drive, Pleasant Hill. The stolen truck was last seen traveling south on Parkview Drive.

Law Enforcement in Pike County says if anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the stolen vehicles or the suspects involved, they are urged to call Pike County Crimestoppers at (217) 285-1500.