Pike County Sex Offender Back Behind Bars Following Pursuit

A Pike County man is now behind bars following a pursuit by sheriff’s deputies.

According to Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, on Tuesday, September 15th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department went to a rural Nebo address to make contact with 31-year-old, Kyle B. Smith regarding an outstanding arrest warrant.

He says as the Deputies pulled up to the residence, they observed Smith exit the rear of his house, get into a vehicle and drive away through the yard and onto a rural lane. A pursuit ensued on the lane and into a bean field. Smith’s vehicle eventually came to a stop in the bean field due to an apparent mechanical disruption.

Smith exited his vehicle and fled on foot, and after a short foot pursuit, Smith was taken into custody utilizing a taser.

Besides the active Pike County Warrant, Smith was also arrested for Fleeing to Attempt to Elude Police, Resisting Arrest and Criminal Damage to Property. Smith was later charged with Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Providing False Information by a Sex Offender and Obstruction of Justice. Smith is presently lodged at the Pike County Jail in Lieu of $105,000 bond.