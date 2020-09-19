Pike County Sheriff to Trial Body Cameras With Help from Crime Stoppers

New technology is coming to law enforcement in Pike County, thanks to help from Pike County Crime Stoppers.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is beginning a trial of equipping Deputies with body cameras in an effort to see how they will benefit both the department and citizens of Pike County.

Mike Bradshaw with Pike County Crime Stoppers, met with Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood on August 27th and presented him with a $3000,00 donation from Crime Stoppers to help with the purchase of body worn camera equipment.

Greenwood said in an announcement released Friday afternoon, that the Pike County Sheriff’s Office has always had a wonderful relationship with Pike County Crime Stoppers, and he expects that to continue. He thanked Crime Stoppers for the gift, and said Crime Stoppers has been critical in helping law enforcement solve many crimes in the area over the years, and they have given out many cash rewards to citizens for tips in the process.

According to the announcement, following a successful trial, the Sheriff’s Department’s plan is to eventually purchase and provide the cameras for all Pike County Deputies.

Bradsahw says remember, if you have any information on a crime in your community, you can call Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500 to report it. The Call is confidential. If the information you provide leads to the arrest of the suspect, you will be eligible for a cash reward. Also, if you would like to become a member you can call the same number and leave your contact information. Someone will reach out to you.