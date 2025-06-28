Pike County Sheriff Warns of New Phone Scam Involving Release from Custody

By Jeremy Coumbes on June 28, 2025 at 9:51am

According to an announcement Friday afternoon, Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood is urging the public not to fall for a phone scam involving the release of a loved one from jail.

Greenwood says calls and messages have been sent claiming money needs to be paid for a loved one to secure GPS to be released from jail.

Greenwood says this is a scam and that the Illinois Office of Statewide Pretrial Services does not charge money for individuals to be placed on supervision or GPS monitoring.

Anyone who receives a message like this is urged to hang up and notify law enforcement of this incident immediately.