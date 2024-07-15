Pike County Sheriff’s Department receives grant for fight against drug abuse

A grant gifted to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department will aim to help the fight of drug abuse within the county.

The department announced today that they were awarded a grant worth over $16,000 by Norfolk Southern Corporation, which will go towards equipping the department’s new canine vehicle.

The grant is a part of Norfolk Southern’s Safety First Grant Program and the Thriving Communities Grant Program – two community programs that look to advance safety organizations and help to promote economic opportunity and support communities.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said in a press release that an immediate impact on fighting illegal drugs in the county will be made from the funding, and the department is thankful for the railway company for helping them in their mission.