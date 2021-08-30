Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 4 Over the Weekend on Various Drugs, Weapons Charges

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department arrested four individuals over the weekend on various drug and gun charges.

On Thursday, August 26th, at approximately 10:54PM the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 72 near milepost 20, just outside of Barry.

Subsequent to an investigation, police arrested 43 year old Christy L. Bass of Amarillo, Texas and 45 year old Barry C. Washington of Hart, Texas on valid warrants out of McLean County, Illinois. Additionally, Bass and Washington were arrested on new charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes after a brief search. Both Bass and Washington are lodged at the Pike County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond.

On Friday, August 27th at 1:11AM, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 106 near 475th Street in Detroit. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 22 year old Dakota L. Matthews of Roodhouse was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful use of weapon after a brief search. Matthews is lodged at the Pike County Jail on $5,000 bond.

At 8:22PM Friday, he Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at a home on 340th Avenue in rural Griggsville. Subsequent to an investigation, 59 year old Douglas D. Reese of Griggsville was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and unlawful possession of firearms by a felon. He is currently being held on $12,000 bond at the Pike County Jail.