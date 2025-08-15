Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies arrest man in Apple Pay Scam

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has allegedly tracked down a man at the center of a complicated financial scam that had victimized local residents.

On Tuesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a report from a rural Barry resident, a person over the age of 70, who had fallen victim to a sophisticated financial scam.

The victim reported receiving a message regarding a payment on his Apple Pay account. After responding, he was contacted by an individual claiming his Social Security number had been compromised. The scammer further stated that a federal law enforcement officer was en route to the victim’s residence and that he was required to pay the officer $40,000 in cash.

Fearing legal trouble, the victim complied. Within hours, a male subject arrived at the victim’s residence, and the victim provided him with the requested funds. After the transaction, the victim contacted the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

Pike County Deputy Steve Lowry immediately launched an investigation and monitored continued telephone contact between the victim and the scammer. The suspect later demanded an additional $40,000 in cash.

On Thursday, at approximately 1:50 p.m., Pike County Sheriff’s Department personnel located and arrested Akhmet Kuzgov, age 27, of Los Angeles, California, at the victim’s residence. Kuzgov was charged with Theft Over $10,000, transported, and booked into the Pike County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional charges may be filed. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding the criminal case. Later in the evening, the United States Department of Homeland Security issued a federal warrant for Kuzgov’s arrest.

The City of Pittsfield received a similar complaint yesterday, but fortunately the bank reached out to a family member who in turn reached out to law enforcement prior to any funds being exchanged.