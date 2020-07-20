Pike County Sheriff’s Office Currently In Search of Alleged Car Thief

On Sunday at 7:08AM, a Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a one car vehicle crash on Illinois Highway 106 near Barry. The driver of the vehicle, 27 year old Levi C. Cain of Quincy, was transported from the crash scene to Illini Hospital via ambulance.

While at the hospital, Cain left against medical advice and before law enforcement could get to the hospital. During the crash investigation, it was learned that the crashed vehicle was stolen from Quincy. A brief manhunt took place around Illini Hospital in Pittsfield for Cain. He continued to evade police and eventually stole another vehicle in Pittsfield. The vehicle was observed driving north of Pittsfield on County Highway Three by law enforcement.

A pursuit began, traveling through northern areas of Pike County, into Adams County and was terminated near Quincy. Cain is presently wanted on a Pike County Arrest Warrant and an Adams County Arrest Warrant.

More charges are expected following this incident. If you know the whereabouts of Cain, please call the Pike County Sheriff’s Department. You may also call the Pike County Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 217-285-1500. You can remain anonymous. If the information you provide leads to the arrest of Cain, you may be eligible for a cash reward.