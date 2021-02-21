Pike County Sheriff’s Office Helps in Multi-state Vehicle Pursuit & Arrest

The Pike Sheriff’s Department helped in a vehicle pursuit that crossed state lines early this morning. The Louisiana, Missouri Police Department requested the help of the Pike County Sheriff’s Department during the early morning hours today.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said in a press release this afternoon that the pursuit ended on 236th Street off of State Highway 96 in Pleasant Vale Township in rural western Pike County, approximately 1.5 miles east of New Canton.

Following the pursuit, 42 year old James M. Lederle of Louisiana, Missouri was shot by a Louisiana, Missouri Police Officer. Lederle sustained a non-life-threatening injury and refused medical treatment at the scene. Lederle is being lodged in the Pike County, Illinois Jail pending extradition to Missouri. Lederle is also wanted on 3 Pike County, Illinois traffic warrants and a parole warrant out of Missouri.

Greenwood says the investigation is still ongoing and is being investigated by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, the Louisiana, Missouri Police Department, with assistance from Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations unit.