Pike County Sheriff’s Office, ISP Looking For Endangered Elderly Man

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police District 20 Troopers are looking for an endangered elderly man at this hour.

The Pike County Sheriff is requesting your assistance in locating Ronald Abney, who is an 82 year old white male, who is 6 foot and weighs 240 pounds. Abney has white hair and is wearing a green plaid shirt and khaki pants. He was last seen leaving Hardin, Illinois and possibly traveling to Moberly, Missouri at 3:00p.m. on Friday, July 23rd. Abney was driving a red 2004 Honda Accord with Illinois license plate AHI85.

Mr. Abney has a condition that places himself in danger. Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Ronald Abney should contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at: 217-285-5011 or contact 9-1-1.