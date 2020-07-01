Pike County Sheriff’s Office Receives Country Financial Donation

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is getting a donation from a local insurance agent for equipment. On Wednesday, June 24th Mike Spann of Country Financial presented Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood with a $2500 check from the insurance company’s “Operation Helping Heroes” program.

Operation Helping Heroes was created in 2015 to support non-profit organizations that support active duty service members, veterans and their families. In 2019, Country Financial expanded the program and donated $700,000 to approximately 500 first responder and military organizations to help purchase vital equipment in local communities.

Greenwood said in a press release that the funds would be going towards the purchase of new camera’s for patrol vehicles.