Pike County Sheriff’s Office seeking tips on thefts of off-road vehicles

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is looking for information regarding the theft of several off-road vehicles over the last two months.

On or about May 31st, 2025, a red and white colored Honda 70 dirt bike was stolen from a property in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Street, Barry, Pike County, Illinois.

On or about June 9th, 2025, a gray colored CF Moto 800 four-wheeler was stolen from a property in the 36000 block of County Highway #2, Baylis, Pike County, Illinois.

On or about June 11th, 2025, a green colored 2020 Polaris was stolen from a property in the 500 block of State Highway 106, Barry, Pike County, Illinois.

On or about July 9th, 2025, a green and black Polaris Ranger UTV was stolen from a property in the 18000 block of US Highway 54, Rockport, Pike County, Illinois.

If you have any information regarding the location of the off-road vehicles or the suspects involved, please get in touch with the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at (217) 285-4471. To be eligible for a reward, please call Pike County Crimestoppers at (217) 285-1500.