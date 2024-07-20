Pike County Sherrif Seeking Info After Rash of Vehicle Break-Ins, Thefts

The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information following a rash of vehicle-related crimes.

Sheriff David Greenwood said in a press release Friday, that his office began receiving calls from citizens on Monday reporting their vehicles had either been, burglarized, damaged, or stolen.

The calls came from residents in the Barry, Kinderhook, and New Canton areas. Greenwood says as of Friday, they have had at least sixteen cars that were burglarized and, in the process, some were damaged, with four of them being moved or stolen.

He says other communities outside of Pike County have experienced these same types of incidents and are believed to be tied together.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing. Greenwood says if you have any information regarding any of these incidents, call the Pike County Sheriff’s Department at 217-285-5011 or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 217-285-1500.

If the information provided leads to the arrests of the individuals involved, you can receive a cash reward and you can remain anonymous.

Greenwood is reemphasizing to the public to lock their vehicles and never leave their keys or any valuables inside.