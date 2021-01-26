Pike County Stolen Weapon Recovered in Spfld Arrest

35-year-old Gabriel Gentry was arrested by Sprignfield Police early Sunday morning for possesion of a weapon by a felon. The 9mm handgun was reported stolen in Pike County.

By Jeremy Coumbes on January 26, 2021 at 9:22am

A weapon reported stolen in West Central Illinois has surfaced in Springfield.

WICS is reporting a man is facing weapons charges after Springfield Police initiated a traffic stop shortly after midnight Saturday, Jan. 23 in the 800 block of North 11th Street.

According to the report, Springfield Police say 35-year-old Gabriel Gentry had a loaded 9mm handgun on him that had been reported stolen out of Pike County.

Gentry was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He is currently being held in the Sangamon County Jail.

Police are asking for anyone with information concerning this incident, to call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.