Pike County Teen Charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault

A Pike County teen was arrested this week following a three-month investigation by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.

19 year old Ethan S. Scott of Pittsfield was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Tuesday by Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to a press release from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, the warrant had been issued following a three month investigation that began in early March.

Scott was arrested and booked into the Pike County Jail on charges of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, Indecent Solicitation of a Child, Unlawful Grooming and Harmful Material to a Child.

The victim is reported to be over the age of 13 and under the age of 17 years old. Scott was released by posting bond on a $75,000 bail. He is set for a first appearance in Pike County court on July 7th at 8:30 pm.