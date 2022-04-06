Pike County to See Expanded Broadband Capability

By Benjamin Cox on April 6, 2022 at 8:40am

Pike County residents may soon have an option to see expanded broadband capability.

The Journal Courier reports that Illinois Electric Cooperative has chosen telecommunications company Ericsson through its partnership with XtremeLTE to expand broadband and 5G Radio Access Network availability in Pike County.

The partnership is due in part to the FCC’s second phase of Connect America funding. Matt Haverfield, network operations manager for Illinois Electric Cooperative told the Journal Courier that it’s an effort to bring expanded connectivity and coverage, especially to the most rural parts of the county.

IEC currently offers rural Internet services in Morgan, Scott, Greene, Pike, and Calhoun counties.