Pike County Woman Arrested on Child Abuse Charges

A Pike County woman was arrested this week after the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services responded to a report of child abuse.

According to a report by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies along with DCFS representatives responded to a complaint of child abuse at a local school district.

School employees had reportedly observed busing on a child and reported their concerns to DCFS. As a result of the investigation, 27-year-old Katie M. Smith of Barry was arrested late Monday morning on charges of aggravated battery to a child and unlawful restraint.

She was arrested without incident and lodged at the Pike County Jail. Smith was arraigned in Pike County Court on Tuesday where bond was set at $30,000 with 10% to apply.

She was ordered to refrain from any unsupervised contact with her children, and any contact must be supervised and approved through DCFS.