Pike County Woman Charged With Felony Theft

A Pike County woman is behind bars at this hour following a theft investigation.

According to an announcement by the Pike County Sheriff’s Department, On December 31st, 2020, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department received a complaint of a female who had fraudulently used a debit card belonging to another person at a Pike County business.

Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood said in a statement this afternoon his department conducted a criminal investigation and collected evidence through statements and video surveillance footage, where it was determined the suspect was 31 year old Stephanie A. Grimsley, of Pleasant Hill, Illinois.

At 11:50 P.M. , the Pike County Sheriff’s Department conducted a traffic stop on Grimsley on Car Street in Pleasant Hill, Illinois.

Grimsley was arrested on a Pike County warrant for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and on a second Pike County warrant for failure to appear.

She was also charged with the original offenses of felony theft, unlawful possession of debit/credit card, and unlawful use of debit/credit card. Grimsley remains lodged in the Pike County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bond.