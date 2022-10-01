Pike County Women Arrested in Mozier Traffic Stop on Warrants

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department arrested two women in a traffic stop last Friday on warrants out of both Pike and Calhoun counties.

A Calhoun County deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling on Illinois Route 96 at the Mozier Junction in Mozier on Friday, September 23rd at 5:43PM.

Subsequent to an investigation, the deputy arrested the driver, 45 year old Stephanie A. Shelton of Barry on warrant from Calhoun County for failure to pay a fine and a Pike County warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

The deputy also arrested a passenger in the vehicle, 59 year old Teresa L. Hammitt of Barry for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding Pike County warrant for a petition to revoke probation.

Both women were arrested without incident and taken to the Pike County Jail. Both remain lodged awaiting first appearances in court.